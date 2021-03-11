Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

SNDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schneider National from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.87.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schneider National by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after acquiring an additional 550,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Schneider National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,463,000 after acquiring an additional 197,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Schneider National by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,325,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after acquiring an additional 118,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

