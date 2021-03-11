Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Declines By 93.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the February 11th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWMC opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $41.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 12.18% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.