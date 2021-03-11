Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $29.64 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $29,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Fortinet by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 48.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Fortinet stock opened at $166.21 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.59.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

