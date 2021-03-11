Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $2.99 on Thursday, hitting $274.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.46.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

