Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 75,400 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Embraer by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Embraer by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Embraer stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 18,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.77. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

