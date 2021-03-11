Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Orion Energy Systems worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

OESX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.28. 144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,317. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.05 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

