9,500 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.01 and a beta of -1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.85. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

