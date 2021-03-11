9,500 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 102.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.01 and a beta of -1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.85. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.
BioNTech Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.
See Also: G-20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.