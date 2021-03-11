Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after buying an additional 888,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 615,765 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 47.1% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,342,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 430,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 405,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. 7,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

In other news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $70,866.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,656.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $36,345.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,060.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $857,204 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

