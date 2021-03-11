NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NL Industries had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

NL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

