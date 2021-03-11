30,102 Shares in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COMT. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 615,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 237,080 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 60,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 23,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $430,000.

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $31.05. 58,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,307. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $31.35.

