Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) Holdings Lifted by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Power were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atlantic Power by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 186,910 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,136 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,969,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 766,820 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,961,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,942. Atlantic Power Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $259.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

