Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,000 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 270,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,008,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 71,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $160.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.67 and its 200 day moving average is $164.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

