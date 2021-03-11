Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CEO John Lycouris Sells 42,995 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $592,041.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,079.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LPG opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $687.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

