CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.14.

GIB opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. CGI has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in CGI by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

