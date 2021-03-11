Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $88.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.86.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $93.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.71.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

