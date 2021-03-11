C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CMO Sells $5,697,326.28 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $5,697,326.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,615.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $183.90.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AI. Bank of America assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.