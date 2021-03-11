AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.71.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $137.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.02.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AGCO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

