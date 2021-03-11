Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

LYRA opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

