Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,626,000 after acquiring an additional 423,777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 49,695 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 215,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 85,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

