Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its holdings in S&P Global by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,403,000 after buying an additional 463,906 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in S&P Global by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,089,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,310,000 after buying an additional 398,528 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 661,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,527,000 after buying an additional 316,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $345.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

