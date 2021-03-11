Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Post $0.19 EPS

Analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 9.75%.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the third quarter worth $33,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the third quarter worth $247,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

