Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,255,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 405,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 495.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.24 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

