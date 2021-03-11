Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,079,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 226,432 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Scholastic by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 160,497 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $1,967,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,209,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.