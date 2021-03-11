Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AON by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $229.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $235.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.98.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.