Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $147.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $263,987.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

