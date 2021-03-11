-$0.55 EPS Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Krystal Biotech posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $79.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.20. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $87.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,196,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,527,000 after buying an additional 87,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

