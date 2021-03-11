Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,578,000 after acquiring an additional 141,849 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,089,000 after acquiring an additional 70,628 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,310,000 after acquiring an additional 68,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $170.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.99. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $180.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

