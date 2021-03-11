Digitex Token (DGTX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.13 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Digitex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00052706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00718846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00027622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com

Digitex Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

