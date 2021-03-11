Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WILLF shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DNB Markets downgraded Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SEB Equities upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $43.35.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

