Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.67 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.07.

Shares of BEP opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 0.67. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,966,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916,472 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,682,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,595,000 after buying an additional 1,219,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,091,000 after buying an additional 1,171,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

