K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

KNTNF opened at $4.80 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

