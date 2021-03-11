Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.89.

CVNA stock opened at $260.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -95.40 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.62, for a total transaction of $387,081.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,471,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $29,083.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $29,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,434 shares of company stock worth $243,535,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

