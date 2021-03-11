Swarm Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $35,875.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00052396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.38 or 0.00716419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00066273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00027745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Swarm is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

