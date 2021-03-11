Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Open Lending Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Open Lending in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPRO. DA Davidson upped their target price on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

LPRO opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

