iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 843,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

