Pizza One Day Volume Reaches $13,350.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Pizza token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded 88.1% higher against the US dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $3.90 million and $13,350.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000891 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048124 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIZZAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.