Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday.

Great Ajax stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 33.2% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 833,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 207,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 77,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 65.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

