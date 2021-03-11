CryptoFlow (CFL) One Day Volume Tops $16,964.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $16,964.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.03 or 0.00539428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00065851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00055916 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.45 or 0.00524360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00074684 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

