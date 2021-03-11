Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Short Interest Up 1,666.7% in February

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLCN opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Creative Learning has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

Get Creative Learning alerts:

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Learning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.