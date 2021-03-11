Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Short Interest Up 1,666.7% in February

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CLCN opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Creative Learning has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.34.
About Creative Learning
