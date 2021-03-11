Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in February

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the February 11th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on Cadeler A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CADLF opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It operates two offshore jack up windfarm installation vessels under the Pacific Orca and Pacific Osprey names.

