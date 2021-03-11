CV Sciences (CVSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

CV Sciences stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVSI. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CV Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1.35 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.71.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

