BM Technologies (BMTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect BM Technologies to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

