BM Technologies (BMTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect BM Technologies to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.35.
About BM Technologies
