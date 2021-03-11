Legend Biotech (LEGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

