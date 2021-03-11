Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) (CPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) stock opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$24.41 million and a PE ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.99.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

