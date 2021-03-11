Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE NSCO opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.16 million, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. Nesco has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

