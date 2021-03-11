Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91,707 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $43,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,254,000 after acquiring an additional 377,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after acquiring an additional 526,921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,387,000 after acquiring an additional 74,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $207.65 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.83.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.13.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

