Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 1,424 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $175.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day moving average of $149.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

