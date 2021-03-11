Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 4,850 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in Prologis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

NYSE:PLD opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

