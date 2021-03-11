General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in General Mills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

