Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $795,000 Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 560.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after buying an additional 799,514 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,339,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,189,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after buying an additional 402,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after buying an additional 393,248 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALXN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.19 and its 200 day moving average is $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

